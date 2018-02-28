Inmate Dies After Being Found Unresponsive, ADOC Launches Death Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is investigating the death of an inmate who was assigned to the Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility in Columbiana.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials at the facility observed a number of state inmates who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Christopher Turner, 38, was found unresponsive and taken to a local hospital where he later died. The exact cause of death is not known at this time.

The Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s death. The inmates involved in the incident were returned to ADOC’s custody for questioning.

The Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility is a privately owned residential facility that offers behavioral, vocational, and educational services to eligible inmates before their release.