Man Pleads Guilty in Selma Police Evidence Room Gun Theft Case

by Jonathan Thomas

United States Attorney Richard Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced

that Richard Allen Canterbury, of Valley Grande, entered a guilty plea in federal court in Mobile

to three charges involving weapons stolen from the evidence room at the Selma Police

Department. Court documents reflect that Canterbury was implicated in an investigation

initiated by the Selma Police Department when officers received information that some items

from the evidence room were found at a middle school. Responding officers interviewed

Canterbury’s wife, who was employed at the police department as an evidence technician.

Because she had access to the evidence room, police concluded that she had taken some property

from the evidence room without permission. Subsequently, police received information that

Canterbury was selling numerous guns at a job site near Selma and because police were

concerned that they may have come from the evidence room, they contacted him.

Canterbury was interviewed and admitted his participation in selling numerous guns provided to him by his

wife, using social media to advertise guns for sale. He took some money from the gun sales back

to his wife. Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal

Bureau of Investigation, and the Alabama Attorney General’ Office were called in to pursue the

investigation. Agents recovered approximately 239 guns stolen from the police evidence room

from a storage unit Canterbury controlled. Approximately 294 guns have been recovered so far

in the investigation. Agents also determined that Canterbury had been convicted of a felony,

discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, in 1996.

United States District Court Judge Kristi K. Dubose accepted Canterbury’s guilty plea.

The charges are possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of firearms with an

obliterated serial number and selling firearms without a federal license. He faces a penalty of up

to 10 years on the first charge, and up to 5 years on each of the next two; a fine of up to

$250,000; a three year term of supervised release following any sentence of imprisonment; and a

special mandatory assessment of $300. Canterbury’s sentencing is set for July 27, 2018. He

remains under conditions of release pending the imposition of sentence.

The federal case was investigated by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau

of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. It was

prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria

Bedwell.

