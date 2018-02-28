Man Walking From Selma To Memphis to Honor MLK

by Jalea Brooks

From Selma to Memphis, one Massachusetts man is making the 400 mile trip on foot to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. 57-year-old Ken Johnston is calling it a “Walk to Freedom”.

Johnston started the nearly month long hike, the last week in February, crossing into Montgomery County Wednesday morning. He says it’s his way way of recapturing the spirit of the civil rights movement. “Growing up I saw all of the black and white clips but that didn’t give you the feeling of what they experienced” he explained.

100 miles a week, Johnston is retracing the steps of those that paved the way for equality. His route includes following traces of the underground railroad to Birmingham, then to Tupelo, Mississippi and the Mississippi river.

Johnston’s final destination is the National Civil Right’s Museum in Memphis, Tennessee to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination.

What began as a symbolic gesture to Dr. King, and the civil rights movement also doubles as an opportunity to raise awareness on the health benefits of walking.

“That was on of the great things that leaders did in the the original civil rights movement…they got people moving”.

Johnston plans make stops at schools, and libraries along the way to share both messages. He says he plans to arrive in Memphis April 4th, the day that Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

Johnston has a website and blog set up that he keeps up to date with details of his journey. He also has a GoFundMe account to help fund the remainder of his trip.