Rain Back in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

A warm front lifted northward overnight and brought a few showers to the area. For today, we expect passing showers along with very warm temperatures in the mid 70s. The risk of rain will continue tonight and we introduce the chance for some storms Thursday as a cold front approaches. We are not expecting severe weather, but there could be a few stronger storms tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall totals for much of South/Central Alabama will be under 1/2 inch. However, across North Alabama 2-4 inches is expected with the threat of flooding.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cool as a new air mass settles into the state from the northwest. We start the day in the mid 40s, followed by a high in the upper 60s. Then, we will enjoy a dry weekend for a change with sunny pleasant days and clear chilly nights. Highs will be in the 65-70 degree range, with morning lows in the upper 30s. Enjoy the nice weekend weather because I believe this is the first weekend of 2018 where we have not had any threat of rain over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be another dry day, but clouds begin to return late Monday, and we will bring in a chance of rain Monday night and Tuesday ahead of the next cold front. Some thunder will be possible, but for now it doesn’t look like a setup for severe thunderstorms. Colder air looks to invade the state late next week.

Have a great day!

Ryan