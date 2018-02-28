Stormy, Windy, & Wet Thursday

by Shane Butler

A cold front will make its way toward our area overnight into Thursday. Showers and t-storms will develop ahead and along the frontal boundary. There could be a few strong storms at times but that’s all we’re expecting at this point. The main threat with any t-storms will be brief gusty winds. The larger scale winds will be southwesterly at 10 to 20 mph with gust 25-30 mph. We don’t see a lot of rain with this system on Thursday. Rainfall potential will range between a tenth to one half inch. The front moves south of us Thursday night and Friday is setting up to be sunny and dry. The air behind the front is cooler and we expect highs to only manage mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s over the weekend.