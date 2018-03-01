Meteorological Spring Begins But Winter Isn't Done With Us!

by Shane Butler

It’s March 1st and meteorological spring is underway but old man winter says not so fast! On the weather maps tonight, one cold front has moved into our southern counties while a second one is just northwest and moving through our area overnight. Once we’re behind the second front, cooler and drier air spills into the region early Friday. Skies will be sunny but temps only manage to top out in the mid to upper 60s for a few days. The much cooler air will be felt during the overnight hours this weekend. We expect mid to upper 30s for mornings lows both Saturday and Sunday. Another front will head our way early next week. This boundary will kick off a round of showers and t-storms late Monday into Tuesday. Right on the heels of the frontal passage will be surge of much cooler air. We could be looking at lower to mid 30s around Thursday morning. Might have to mention the potential for some frost so be prepared to take care of those tender plants.