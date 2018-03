Alabama News Network Anchors Read to Students

Part of The "Read Across America" in Montgomery today.

by Tim Lennox

Members of The Alabama News Network staff read to students in the area today as part of that NEA sponsored program.

Sr. Political Reporter Tim Lennox read for 4th graders at Vaughn Road Elementary.

News Anchor Andrew James visited with students at Garrett Elementary…

…and News Anchor Stefanie Hicks was with students at Peter Crump Elementary