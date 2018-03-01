Chambers County Schools Reaches $500K Energy Savings Milestone

School District Will Reinvest Savings to Create a 21st Century Learning Environment

by Jonathan Thomas

Energy and sustainability expert Schneider Electric today announced that Chambers County Schools in Lafayette, Alabama has reached a $500,000 savings milestone resulting from a comprehensive facilities improvement project. Schneider Electric presented a Savings Milestone Award to the Chambers County Schools Board of Education to recognize the district’s strides in energy conservation since the start of the project in 2015.

“This savings milestone is a testament to our ongoing initiative to operate in the most fiscally responsible way, allowing us to ensure optimal learning environments without burdening local taxpayers,” said Dr. Kelli Hodge, Superintendent, Chambers County Schools. “We are extremely proud to partner with an expert like Schneider Electric who took the time to understand our needs and has deep experience throughout the state of Alabama.”

For many years, Chambers County Schools struggled with a growing list of deferred maintenance challenges, including equipment failures and outdated technology. To address these issues, the district turned to Schneider Electric to conduct a comprehensive energy audit and develop a customized energy efficiency plan. Savings came from a wide variety of measures that improved energy efficiency and enhanced the learning environment, including:

Brightening classrooms, hallways, gyms and outdoor spaces with the latest lighting and controls

Streamlining operations with a new district-wide building automation system

Reducing water waste with retrofits to existing systems

Improving staff productivity with IT server virtualization

Saving energy with computer power management and mechanical modifications at select buildings

Improving comfort with window replacements at six schools

The project was funded through an energy savings performance contract (ESPC), which uses projected utility savings to pay for infrastructure improvements. This enables cash-strapped school districts to tackle deferred maintenance projects without raising taxes in the local community.

“Chambers County Schools has demonstrated a commitment to ongoing sustainability initiatives, and we are proud to help the district meet its operational goals and take on much-needed infrastructure improvements,” said Tammy Fulop, Vice President, Schneider Electric. “We are committed to helping school districts in Alabama and beyond create best-in-class learning environments while becoming leaders in sustainability.”

In addition to the facilities improvements, the project delivers a significant environmental impact, with over 2,000,000 kWh saved since its commencement, enough energy to power 161 houses for an entire year.

The project builds on Schneider Electric’s expertise in energy efficiency projects in Alabama, having implemented over $250 million in energy efficiency projects for more than 40 clients and helping public entities secure over $60 million in energy-related grants and rebates. In addition to its work with Chambers County Schools, Schneider Electric has partnered with a quarter of all school districts in the state including Gadsden City Schools, Etowah County Schools, Blount County Schools and Marshall County Schools.

Over the past 25 years, Schneider Electric has successfully implemented more than 675 ESPC projects across the nation, saving its clients nearly $2 billion. This project delivery method helps publicly funded entities make capital improvements over longer payback periods and offers many long-term benefits such as improved facility efficiency, occupant comfort, financial management and environmental protection.

For more information on how Schneider Electric helps K-12 schools tackle their top priorities with energy efficiency, please visit www.enable.schneider-electric.com.