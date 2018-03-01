F-35 Fighter Jet Environmental Impact Study

by Ellis Eskew

The F-35 fighter jet is coming to Montgomery, but first the U.S. Air Force wants to hear your concerns.

Thursday evening there was an environmental impact meeting at the Montgomery Regional Airport.

The National Guard Bureau took concerns from the community about potential issues with the F-35.

They say so far the feedback has been good.

“I think it’s a great opportunity. I think Montgomery definitely needs it. So I’m excited to see what all it will do for Montgomery,” said Montgomery resident Taylor Stancil.

The environmental impact statement is part of the protocol.

“We want the community to know what the possibility of the F-35 at Dannelly Field will mean for the community. And being good stewards of the environment, we are a neighbor. We are in this community, so we want to make sure all our neighbors are involved,” said Capt. Sean Rizzo.

You have until April 6th to share your concerns or comments on the F-35 impact.