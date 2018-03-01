Governor Kay Ivey Signs Statewide Ride-Sharing Bill Into Law

by Danielle Wallace

1/1 Governor Kay Ivey Signs Statewide Ride-Sharing Bill Into Law

Ridesharing companies like Uber can now operate statewide in Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey signed the ride-sharing bill into law Thursday morning at the capitol. The law allows companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate throughout Alabama. The governor says it is another step in creating more jobs for the state. Officials say the law will go into effect on July 1, 2018.

“As you all know creating jobs and promoting Alabama’s economic development is a top priority in my administration. I have long supported ridesharing and this bill that we sign today will create jobs and spur our economy,” says Governor Ivey.

Alabama is the 45th state to have ride-sharing legislation.