Governor Kay Ivey Talks Gun Control

by Danielle Wallace

There are several gun safety proposals popping up, since the Parkland, Florida shooting.

But what is the solution?

While some are in favor of arming teachers, Governor Kay Ivey thinks otherwise, saying teachers already have their hands full.

“I hope that we would find either volunteers or some other source of man-power if the local school principals or superintendent feels like they should have people on the premises,” says Ivey.

The idea of volunteer armed security forces as schools is pushed at state house right now Representative Allen Farley.

But Governor Kay Ivey thinks the first thing to do is to find out what works for each school by getting input from principals and superintendents.

“Every school is different and whatever but for sure I think schools should reduce the number of entrances that they allow to be open,” says Ivey.

When asked if Alabama Legislators should offer a proposed solution during this session?

“It may not be a once size fits all solution. It may be a midst of workable solutions and let the local principal and superintendent select which best fits their school,” says Ivey.

If lawmakers decide to take action, Governor Kay Ivey says there some things that should be considered.

“Pay some special attention to surveillance or metal detectors at those one or two entrances in every school and maybe have a card with a chip so the door won’t be activated,” says Ivey.

She says while school shootings are nothing new, we have to go the extra mile when it comes to protecting our schools.

“The priority has to be to keep our students and faculty safe,” says Ivey.

Thursday, The National Association of School Resource Officers released a statement regarding arming teachers. The organization shared recommendations for armed teachers-something they stand against.

You can find those recommendations at https://nasro.org/news/press-releases/nasro-expands-upon-recommendation-arming-teachers/