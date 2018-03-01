Law Enforcement Team Up to Secure Annual Jubilee

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee officially kicks off Thursday night in Selma.

State and local law enforcement are teaming up to make sure the event is safe and secure.

Law enforcement will be out in full force over the next few days as tens of thousands of people squeeze into the city for the event.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the Selma Police Department and the ALEA State Troopers are teaming up to secure the event.

“We’re going to spread out over the city over the next few days making sure that the citizens are safe that everyone’s having a good time and enjoying the historical event that we have every year,” said Sgt. Marqueis Neely with the Selma Police Department.

Police say drones and canine units will also be used to assist officers with patrols.