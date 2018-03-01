Montgomery Police Searching for Robbery Suspects

Two Unknown Suspects Wanted In Connection To Troy Highway Robbery

by Jonathan Thomas

On January 12, 2018 at 8:11 pm, two unknown males entered a fast food restaurant in the

4400 block of Troy Highway. The two males approached the counter and demanded all

of the money from inside the register. The subjects took an unspecified amount of

assorted US Currency and then fled the area on foot.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please immediately

call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!