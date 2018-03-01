Montgomery Police Searching for Robbery Suspects
Two Unknown Suspects Wanted In Connection To Troy Highway Robbery
On January 12, 2018 at 8:11 pm, two unknown males entered a fast food restaurant in the
4400 block of Troy Highway. The two males approached the counter and demanded all
of the money from inside the register. The subjects took an unspecified amount of
assorted US Currency and then fled the area on foot.
If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please immediately
call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!