Montgomery Police Searching for Robbery Suspects

Two Unknown Suspects Wanted In Connection To Troy Highway Robbery
Jonathan Thomas,
Posted:
Updated:

by Jonathan Thomas

 

On January 12, 2018 at 8:11 pm, two unknown males entered a fast food restaurant in the
4400 block of Troy Highway. The two males approached the counter and demanded all
of the money from inside the register. The subjects took an unspecified amount of
assorted US Currency and then fled the area on foot.
If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please immediately
call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

Related Posts

Doctor and Nurse Indicted for Participating in ...
Senate Committee Approves Lottery Bill
Hyundai Issues Recall Over Break-Away Steering Whe...
State Rep. Ken Johnson Will Not Seek Re-Election