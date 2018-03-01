Rain and Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

As a front approaches showers and thunderstorms are likely, but severe storms are not expected due to very little surface based instability available. Ahead of the front, highs today will reach the mid and upper 70s. The front should push across the state rapidly today and a much cooler, drier air mass will settle into the state heading into tonight.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. We start the day in the mid 40s, followed by a high in the mid 60s. Then, we will enjoy a dry weekend for a change with sunny pleasant days and clear chilly nights. Highs will be in the 65-70 degree range, with morning lows in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be another dry day, but clouds begin to return Monday, and we will bring in a chance of rain Monday night and Tuesday ahead of the next cold front. Some thunder will be possible, but for now it doesn’t look like a setup for severe thunderstorms. Colder air invades the state late in the week, with highs closer to 60°, and lows flirting with freezing!

Have a great day!

Ryan