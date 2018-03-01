Rain Thursday Afternoon; A Dry Weekend Ahead

by Ben Lang

Rain is pushing into the area late this morning. The rain is riding along a cold front that will push through the area by early this evening. Much of the rainfall will actually occur just behind the front, and that will be ending from northwest to southeast during the afternoon across the northwest and evening across the southeast. The sky will clear quickly tonight, and temperatures will drop into the mid 40s. Cooler but sunny and dry weather sets up for Friday through Sunday.

Friday afternoon highs top out in the upper 60s, with sunshine expected throughout the day. The clear sky will also allow for efficient cooling overnight, resulting in low temperatures in the upper 30s. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with highs near 70 degrees each day. Saturday night lows are back in the upper 30s, and temperatures drop to the low to mid 40s for Sunday night.

Another shot for rain and possibly some storms arrives late Monday. Doesn’t look like a total washout with this system, and should be a quick-hitter with rain clearing for the second half of Tuesday. A cold front pushes through Tuesday, potentially dropping temperatures into the 30s Tuesday night. The cooler air mass could stick around for Wednesday and next Thursday, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.