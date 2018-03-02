Former Bush White House Aide Eric L. Motley to Keynote Historic Celebration
Former President George W. Bush’s special assistant and
bestselling author, Eric L. Motley will be the keynote speaker during the 137th Anniversary and
Men’s Day Program at historic Union Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church on
March 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The 137-year- old church founded in 1881 by freed slaves in the
Madison Park community has been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks & Heritage by
the Alabama Historical Commission. Representatives from the Commission and leaders from
across Montgomery will be on hand for the unveiling and dedication of the historical marker
which will take place after the 10:00 a.m. morning service.
Motley, who grew up in Madison Park and was an active member of the church, earned a
Ph.D. in Political Philosophy from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. He is also a 1996
graduate of Samford University. He is the author of a recently released memoir, “Madison
Park: A Place of Hope, (Zondervan/HarperCollins).” The book is about Motley growing up in
the Madison Park community and the influence of those who raised, nurtured, and mentored him.
Former first lady Laura Bush said, “In this beautifully written book, Eric Motley shares his
odyssey of grace and gratitude. This is a memoir about love—love of family, community,
literature, language, and ideas.” Motley currently serves as executive vice president of the
Aspen Institute, a non-partisan public policy organization based in Washington DC.