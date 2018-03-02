Former Bush White House Aide Eric L. Motley to Keynote Historic Celebration

by Jonathan Thomas

Former President George W. Bush’s special assistant and

bestselling author, Eric L. Motley will be the keynote speaker during the 137th Anniversary and

Men’s Day Program at historic Union Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church on

March 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The 137-year- old church founded in 1881 by freed slaves in the

Madison Park community has been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks & Heritage by

the Alabama Historical Commission. Representatives from the Commission and leaders from

across Montgomery will be on hand for the unveiling and dedication of the historical marker

which will take place after the 10:00 a.m. morning service.

Motley, who grew up in Madison Park and was an active member of the church, earned a

Ph.D. in Political Philosophy from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. He is also a 1996

graduate of Samford University. He is the author of a recently released memoir, “Madison

Park: A Place of Hope, (Zondervan/HarperCollins).” The book is about Motley growing up in

the Madison Park community and the influence of those who raised, nurtured, and mentored him.

Former first lady Laura Bush said, “In this beautifully written book, Eric Motley shares his

odyssey of grace and gratitude. This is a memoir about love—love of family, community,

literature, language, and ideas.” Motley currently serves as executive vice president of the

Aspen Institute, a non-partisan public policy organization based in Washington DC.