Honoring Civil Rights Activist Claudette Colvin

by Danielle Wallace

Claudette Colvin’s choice to remain in her seat on a Montgomery bus in 1953 is something some people will never forget, especially those sitting on that same bus at the time of her arrest.

“Looking back on it, it was a frightening experience in a way. She was a young fifteen year old girl being arrested for refusing to move out of her seat,” says Annie Price.

Friday’s tribute honors what many say is courage and sends a message to a new generation.

“You’re never too young to step up and take a stand on what you feel is wrong and if you feel that you are right then you ought to take that stand,” says Ann Clemons.

Civil Rights Attorney Fred Gray represented Colvin and three other plaintiff’s in the case that ended Montgomery’s segregated bus system.

“The whole history of the civil rights movement may have different but for what Claudette Colvin did,” says Gray.

“It’s just astounding how she had the strength and the fortitude to sit there in spite of all of the force and the hatred and everything that was shown against her,” says Dorothy Riggins Allen.

Despite Colvin’s arrest, the NACCP used Rosa Parks as the test case to challenge the segregated bus system. People paying tribute to Colvin, say they are proud to know her.

“It’s always important for us to stand up for what we believe in and I just think that Claudette is just a wonderful example,” says Allen.

“We’ve come a long way but we’ve got a long way to go,” says Price.

Claudette is now 78-years-old and has lived in New York since the 1950’s.