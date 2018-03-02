Information Still Being Sought In Traci Kegley Case

Information Could Lead to $25,000 Reward

by Jonathan Thomas

Authorities are still asking for the public’s help! The cold case operation to find newevidence connected to the 1998 disappearance of Traci Kegley, is far from over. There is

a total of $25,000 being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction in

this case. The reward is comprised of $10,000 from the Governor of the State of Alabama, $10,000 from Linda and Steve Pittman (Traci’s parents), and an anonymous

donor has added $4,000 to the reward upon conviction. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

will pay $1,000 within 30 days from the actual arrest.

“Information is still needed. The information that you may be holding on to, may be the

last piece of the puzzle,” said CrimeStoppers Director Tony Garrett. Please call our 24-

hour tip line (215-STOP) or download our new P3-tips app, or give us your information

through the web at www.215STOP.com or our Facebook page at Central Alabama

CrimeStoppers.

Your Tip may lead to a $25,000 Cash Reward!