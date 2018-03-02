Nice & Dry Weekend

by Shane Butler

Our first weekend of March is looking very nice! High pressure will provide a mostly clear sky along with a cooler air mass. You will notice the cooler air mainly during the early morning hours. Temps start out in the mid to upper 30s but do recover into the upper 60s to lower 70s during the afternoon. We expect abundant sunshine both days, so there won’t be any weather issues for outdoor activities. The sunny and dry conditions continue into the start of Monday but more rain heads our way Monday night into early Tuesday. The rain occurs ahead and along a cold front that will usher in another round of chilly air behind it. We see early morning temps falling into the mid 30s Thursday and Friday. There might be some areas of patchy frost both mornings.