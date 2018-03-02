Reward Offered In January 22 Homicide Investigation
CrimeStoppers Offering $1,000 Reward!
On Monday, January 22, 2018 at 2:12 am, Montgomery Patrol Units responded to the
area of East South Boulevard near Woodley Road in reference to two subjects shot.
At the scene, Officers located a vehicle that had run into a sign and made contact with
two subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Terrance Mahone, age 22, was
pronounced deceased on the scene and the second subject (Name not available) was
transported to a local hospital suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or
CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!