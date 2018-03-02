Reward Offered In January 22 Homicide Investigation

CrimeStoppers Offering $1,000 Reward!

by Jonathan Thomas

On Monday, January 22, 2018 at 2:12 am, Montgomery Patrol Units responded to the

area of East South Boulevard near Woodley Road in reference to two subjects shot.

At the scene, Officers located a vehicle that had run into a sign and made contact with

two subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Terrance Mahone, age 22, was

pronounced deceased on the scene and the second subject (Name not available) was

transported to a local hospital suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or

CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!