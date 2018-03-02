Sunny and Cooler Weather Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with a high in the mid to upper 60s. Then, we will enjoy a dry weekend with sunny pleasant days and clear and cold nights. Highs will be in the lower to upper 60s across the area, but mornings will be pretty cold with lows in the mid 30s.

COLDER NEXT WEEK: Clouds begin to return late Sunday night as our next cold front approaches the state. We will bring the chance of rain back in the forecast late Monday night and into Tuesday. Some thunder will be possible, but for now it still doesn’t look like a setup for severe thunderstorms. Behind the front, the rest of the week looks dry and much cooler as an an upper trough digs into the eastern U.S. which will set up a fairly cold pattern for the latter half of the week. Highs look to be below normal with upper 50s expected, while nights will be cold and there is a good chance we see freezing temps Wednesday and Thursday morning; possibly Friday morning as well as these days are likely to see lower 30s across South/Central Alabama.

Have a great day!

Ryan