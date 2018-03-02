A Sunny And Dry Weekend

by Ben Lang

A chilly start to Friday morning, but temperatures rebound into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be cold, cooler than last night, with lows dropping into the upper 30s. A north wind at 5-10 mph will make it feel even chillier tonight. Temperatures rebound nicely for Saturday afternoon, with highs near 70 degrees. Saturday will be sunny from start to finish. Saturday night will be clear and cold again, with lows in the upper 30s. Sunday afternoon looks great, with sunshine and highs near 70.

Some rain could return to central and south Alabama on Monday, but there’s still some uncertainty between when exactly the bulk of the rain arrives. For now, appears as though Monday night/Tuesday morning will be our wettest times. That system clears quickly, and were back to sunshine on Wednesday afternoon. However, temperatures will be cool for next Wednesday through Friday, with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the mid 30s.