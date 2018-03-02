Troy Officers Not Indicted In Teen Beating Case

by Jonathan Thomas

An Alabama special prosecutor says police officers investigated for their roles in an encounter that seriously injured a teenager won’t be criminally charged.

District Attorney Michael Jackson told AL.com on Thursday that a grand jury met this week in Pike County and declined to indict the Troy officers. The NAACP said 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson suffered injuries including brain swelling “at the hands of police officers.”

Wilkerson’s family says he was startled by police Dec. 23 and ran from officers who caught up with him and beat him while he was handcuffed.

AL.com’s efforts to reach police Chief Randall Barr and Wilkerson’s mother for comments weren’t successful.

Barr had said the teenager struggled with officers and reached toward his waistband as if he was trying to grab a weapon.

