Elderly Woman Killed In Car Accident

by Jonathan Thomas

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon motor vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality.

On Friday, March 3, 2018, at about 2 p.m., Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to McLemore Drive near Wares Ferry Road in reference to a three-vehicle crash involving a 2007 Ford Edge, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2004 Honda Accord. The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, Mary Martin, 70, of Montgomery was transported to Baptist Medical Center South with serious injuries and later was pronounced dead. The driver and passenger in the Ford Edge and the driver of the Honda Accord were all transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the Ford Edge was traveling south on McLemore Road when it veered into the northbound lane and struck the Chevrolet Equinox and the Honda Accord. The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time.