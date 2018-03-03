Judson College Searching For New President

by Jonathan Thomas

Baptist-affiliated Judson College in the west Alabama town of Marion is searching for a new president.

The small, all-women’s school says President David Potts is leaving the position after 27 years. He’s been on a medical leave, but the statement didn’t elaborate on his medical condition.

A search committee will seek the next president while another administrator serves in the position on an interim basis.

Potts is known as an advocate for Alabama’s rural Black Belt region, and an announcement from the school says he plans to concentrate on that role from now on.

The statement says Potts will also continue to advocate for Christian higher education, particularly for young women.

