Local Artists Show Off Work at Pike Road Art Market

by Danielle Wallace

Several artists displayed their work in the town of Pike Road Saturday.

It was all part of the Pike Road Art Festival. People had the opportunity to buy handmade items from local artists. There was also a silent auction at the festival that benefits the Pike Road Arts Council. Coordinators say the annual event is the perfect time to find something unique.

“Right around the corner is Easter, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day and graduations and this is a really great opportunity to find that special gift for somebody or yourself,” says Patty Payne of the Pike Road Arts Council.

This is the 7th year of the Pike Road Art Market.