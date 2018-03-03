Moore Seeks Donations to Legal Defense Fund

by Jonathan Thomas

Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has issued a plea for money to pay for legal bills, saying his “resources have been depleted.”

In a Thursday post on his campaign’s Facebook page, Moore asked for contributions to his legal defense fund. The link indicated that Moore had raised just $32,000 of a $250,000 fundraising goal.

Moore told supporters that he has struggled to make ends meet because of the bills.

Leigh Corfman, who accused Moore of sexually touching her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s, has an ongoing civil lawsuit against Moore. She claims Moore and his campaign defamed her as he denied the allegations.

Moore has sent multiple emails to supporters seeking donations to the fund since losing the 2017 election to Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)