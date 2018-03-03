Picture Perfect Sunday Afternoon Still To Come

by Ben Lang

Couldn’t have asked for a better early March afternoon than today, and we’ve got another day of the super-pleasant weather still to come. Get ready for another cold night though- we’ll see lows in the mid and upper 30s just prior to sunrise Sunday morning. Fortunately, the very dry airmass in place will warm efficiently Sunday- in other words, temperatures will warm quickly after sunrise. We’ll see highs in the low 70s by mid-afternoon. A few passing showers are possible late Sunday night and early Monday morning. However, the better chance for rain is Tuesday.

Additional isolated showers are possible throughout our Monday, but most spots stay dry. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 70s. Monday night will be milder with lows near 50 degrees, but rain will return during the overnight period. Looks like most of the rain will be out of here by late Tuesday afternoon, and our sky should quickly clear with a cold front pushing through. That front drops Tuesday night lows into the upper 30s.

Wednesday through Friday looks like a dry and cooler period. Highs each day will only be around 60, and overnight lows for Wednesday and Thursday drop to the mid 30s. Some spots could be close to freezing one or both of those nights. At this time, doesn’t appear like next weekend will be as dry, with the possibility of rain Saturday, and perhaps storms for Sunday.