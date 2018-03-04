Clouds And Some Rain To Start Off The Week

by Ben Lang

Hope you’ve had an enjoyable weekend, it certainly was hard to ask for much more from an early March Saturday and Sunday. Tonight, clouds return and will overspread central and south Alabama by sunrise Monday morning. While some showers will try to make their way into our area, its unlikely that they’ll be able to overcome the rather dry air in place close to the ground, so thinking that we’re dry save for isolated drizzle west of I-65. The clouds will also prevent temperatures from falling too far tonight. Expect lows in the mid 40s.

Monday features more clouds than sun, but afternoon temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. An approaching cold front bumps up our rain chance late Monday night and Tuesday morning. The rain will quickly push through with the sky rapidly clearing behind the front. We could see quite a bit of sun Tuesday afternoon. Cooler air returns behind the front, with Tuesday night lows in the upper 30s/low 40s. Daytime highs Wed-Fri will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

It now appears likely that we will see rain and thunderstorms around next weekend. We’ll have to watch this next system for severe weather potential, but it’s far to early to know for sure or nail down any specifics. After that system clears, we could see another shot of cold air the start of next week.