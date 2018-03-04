Studying Strokes in The Stroke Belt, which includes Alabama

UAB receives $20-Million Grant

by Tim Lennox

UAB reports the study will try to determine why African-Americans in Alabama have a significantly higher stroke risk than white Alabama residents. They write:

The REGARDS (REasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke) study will be funded through 2023 by a $20.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). It has received nearly $100 million in grant funding since it began in 2003.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stroke information, including this:

Stroke Statistics