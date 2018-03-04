Thousands March at Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Thousands of people pack downtown Selma Sunday to take part in the climatic event of the Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

The bridge crossing march reenactment is the single most powerful event of the Jubilee to some people.

They say the walk over the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge allows them to connect with the men and women who were beaten and bloodied in the fight for voting rights.

Paul Eaton came from Mobile to take part in the march.

“You can still feel that spirit, still trying to fight for equality and other things. And still seeing people in unity in here, its awesome,” he said.

The Jubilee commemorates Bloody Sunday and celebrates the Selma to Montgomery March and the passage of the Voting Rights Act.