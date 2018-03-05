Arrest Made in Christmas Eve Zelda Road Armed Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

CrimeStoppers recently discovered an unclaimed reward for information that led to the identification and arrest of Rodney Jones in reference to a 2017 Robbery Investigation.

The U. S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force took Jones into custody on Wednesday, January 31, in Autauga County.

On December 24, 2017 Rodney Jones allegedly committed an armed robbery of a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. The offender stole an unspecified amount of U.S. currency and assorted cigarettes.

If the tipster wish to claim the cash reward, please call 215-STOP between 9:00 – 3:00am during the workweek. Due to numerous tips received, the tipster must have the code that was originally given that connects them to the tip.