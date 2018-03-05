Complaint Filed Against Super PAC in Senate Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

A complaint alleging federal campaign finance law violations has been filed against a super PAC that spent heavily to support Senator Doug Jones in Alabama’s U.S. Senate election, but did not disclose donors until after the election.

The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center on Monday filed the complaint against Highway 31 super PAC with the Federal Election Commission.

The complaint alleges Highway 31 failed to report donors by using a scheme where the PAC received credit from vendors.

Highway 31 spent $4 million in the 2017 Senate election. Many of its spots and mailers focused on accusations against sexual misconduct allegations against Moore.

It was disclosed after Jones’ victory that the PAC received much of its money from the Senate Majority Pac, which works to elect Democrats.

