Fmr. Ala. Chief Justice Officially Kicks Off Campaign for Governor

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb has officially kicked off her campaign for governor.

Cobb spoke during a rally Monday night at her campaign headquarters. She says Alabama is suffering from “failed leadership” and can do better.

Cobb is proposing a state lottery fund preschool, vocational education and other education programs. She says the state needs to better fund Medicaid to combat the closure of rural hospitals.

Cobb was one of the last Democrats to win statewide office in Alabama. She was elected as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2006 and was the first woman to hold that post. She resigned in 2011.

Cobb faces Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, former state legislator James Fields and others in the June 5 Democratic primary.

