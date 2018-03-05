Montgomery County Arrests: February 19-February 25 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Mar 5, 2018 9:03 AM CST Updated: Mar 5, 2018 12:47 PM CST by Alabama News Network Staff 1/21Ralph White Arrest Date: 2/24/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Malcom Watts Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Ernie Torres-Fernandez Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Lequinton Smith Arrest Date: 2/21/18 Charge(s): Burglary 1st & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Maudrico Scott Arrest Date: 2/25/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol & Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Travontaye Rudolph Arrest Date: 2/24/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Leonard Maitland Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Bernadette Kenner Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Amber Henderson Arrest Date: 2/22/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Orlando Harriell Arrest Date: 2/22/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 1st & Receiving Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Darius Gunn Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): Assault 3rd, Domestic Violence 3rd, Domestic Violence 2nd(Burglary 2nd), Probation Revocation (3 counts), & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Sequan Gorman Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): Burglary 1st & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Richard Gibson Arrest Date: 2/25/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Robert Franklin Arrest Date: 2/23/18 Charge(s): Assault I Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21James Davis Arrest Date: 2/23/18 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 2nd, Probation Revocation, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, & Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Thomas Cutler Arrest Date: 2/19/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st & Theft of Property III Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Michael Cleary Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Trafficking Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Gregory Bruce Arrest Date: 2/24/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury) & Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Daniel Benavides Arrest Date: 2/21/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Harry Bailey Arrest Date: 2/24/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st, Robbery 2nd, & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Stephanie Acker Arrest Date: 2/21/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance, Probation Violation, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates February 18th through February 25th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Jubilee Ends Without a Slow Ride to Montgomery Possible Work Requirement For Alabama’s Medi... Complaint Filed Against Super PAC in Senate Race Arrest Made in Christmas Eve Zelda Road Armed Robb...