Montgomery County Arrests: February 19-February 25

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/21 Ralph White Arrest Date: 2/24/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

2/21 Malcom Watts Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

3/21 Ernie Torres-Fernandez Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

4/21 Lequinton Smith Arrest Date: 2/21/18 Charge(s): Burglary 1st & Robbery 1st

5/21 Maudrico Scott Arrest Date: 2/25/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol & Probation Violation



6/21 Travontaye Rudolph Arrest Date: 2/24/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice (2 counts)

7/21 Leonard Maitland Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

8/21 Bernadette Kenner Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Theft of Property 3rd

9/21 Amber Henderson Arrest Date: 2/22/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

10/21 Orlando Harriell Arrest Date: 2/22/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 1st & Receiving Stolen Property



11/21 Darius Gunn Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): Assault 3rd, Domestic Violence 3rd, Domestic Violence 2nd(Burglary 2nd), Probation Revocation (3 counts), & Theft of Property 1st

12/21 Sequan Gorman Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): Burglary 1st & Robbery 1st

13/21 Richard Gibson Arrest Date: 2/25/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

14/21 Robert Franklin Arrest Date: 2/23/18 Charge(s): Assault I

15/21 James Davis Arrest Date: 2/23/18 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 2nd, Probation Revocation, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, & Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd



16/21 Thomas Cutler Arrest Date: 2/19/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st & Theft of Property III

17/21 Michael Cleary Arrest Date: 2/20/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Trafficking Meth

18/21 Gregory Bruce Arrest Date: 2/24/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury) & Possession of Controlled Substance

19/21 Daniel Benavides Arrest Date: 2/21/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

20/21 Harry Bailey Arrest Date: 2/24/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st, Robbery 2nd, & Theft of Property 1st



21/21 Stephanie Acker Arrest Date: 2/21/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance, Probation Violation, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance











































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates February 18th through February 25th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.