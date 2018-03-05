Montgomery County Arrests: February 26-March 4

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/36 Dannielle Youngblood Arrest Date: 3/4/18 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended & Theft of Property 4

2/36 Natalie Wren Arrest Date: 3/4/18 Charge(s): DUI

3/36 Shannon Senn Arrest Date: 3/4/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III

4/36 Timothy Lawrence Arrest Date: 3/4/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (2 counts)

5/36 Demetrius Jones Arrest Date: 3/4/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd



6/36 Venice Spigener Arrest Date: 3/3/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

7/36 Matell Smith Arrest Date: 2/28/18 Charge(s): Making Terrorist Threats

8/36 Ashley Smith Arrest Date: 2/27/18 Charge(s): No Drivers License & Speed Less 25MPH

9/36 Willie Simmons Arrest Date: 2/26/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

10/36 Soudalone Rasphoumy Arrest Date: 3/1/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



11/36 Floyd Pickett Arrest Date: 3/1/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

12/36 Samuel Mixon Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

13/36 Deontay Mack Arrest Date: 2/28/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude, Possession of Marijuana 1st & Possession of Marijuana 2nd

14/36 Zachary Lawrence Arrest Date: 2/27/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd

15/36 Jefferey Jones Arrest Date: 2/28/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



16/36 Natasha Hurley Arrest Date: 3/3/18 Charge(s): Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

17/36 Sharon Harrell Arrest Date: 3/3/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

18/36 Alexander Hardy Arrest Date: 3/1/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

19/36 Franklin Hambrick Arrest Date: 3/3/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to carry Pistol

20/36 Steven Hall Arrest Date: 2/28/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



21/36 Derek Hall Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

22/36 Kevonte Gorman-Sutton Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): Burglary 1st & Robbery 1st

23/36 Charlie Gardner Arrest Date: 2/26/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder of Person Outside Vehicle from Inside the Vehicle

24/36 Ken Fluellen Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

25/36 Benjamin Dasinger Arrest Date: 3/3/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (2 counts) & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



26/36 Jermarcus Crawford Arrest Date: 3/3/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol & Possession of Marijuana 1st

27/36 Jerry Clayton Arrest Date: 2/27/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude & DUI

28/36 Jeremy Carter Arrest Date: 2/28/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

29/36 Cody Brown Arrest Date: 3/1/18 Charge(s): Pistol Carrying without License

30/36 Christopher Brown Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court



31/36 Danfernee Bennett Arrest Date: 2/26/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & Theft of Property 1st

32/36 Finney Banks Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

33/36 Shaheyne Thomas Arrest Date: 3/1/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

34/36 Robert Wiley Arrest Date: 3/1/18 Charge(s): Kidnapping 1st, Rape 1st, Robbery 1st, & Sodomy 1st

35/36 Jackie Wilson Jr. Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): Rape 1st



36/36 Gene Woods Jr. Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): DUI









































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates February 26th through March 4th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.