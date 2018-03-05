Montgomery County Arrests: February 26-March 4 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Mar 5, 2018 10:20 AM CST Updated: Mar 5, 2018 12:46 PM CST by Alabama News Network Staff 1/36Dannielle Youngblood Arrest Date: 3/4/18 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended & Theft of Property 4 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/36Natalie Wren Arrest Date: 3/4/18 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 3/36Shannon Senn Arrest Date: 3/4/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III Show Caption Hide Caption 4/36Timothy Lawrence Arrest Date: 3/4/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 5/36Demetrius Jones Arrest Date: 3/4/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 6/36Venice Spigener Arrest Date: 3/3/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 7/36Matell Smith Arrest Date: 2/28/18 Charge(s): Making Terrorist Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 8/36Ashley Smith Arrest Date: 2/27/18 Charge(s): No Drivers License & Speed Less 25MPH Show Caption Hide Caption 9/36Willie Simmons Arrest Date: 2/26/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/36Soudalone Rasphoumy Arrest Date: 3/1/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 11/36Floyd Pickett Arrest Date: 3/1/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 12/36Samuel Mixon Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 13/36Deontay Mack Arrest Date: 2/28/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude, Possession of Marijuana 1st & Possession of Marijuana 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 14/36Zachary Lawrence Arrest Date: 2/27/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 15/36Jefferey Jones Arrest Date: 2/28/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 16/36Natasha Hurley Arrest Date: 3/3/18 Charge(s): Trafficking in Illegal Drugs Show Caption Hide Caption 17/36Sharon Harrell Arrest Date: 3/3/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 18/36Alexander Hardy Arrest Date: 3/1/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/36Franklin Hambrick Arrest Date: 3/3/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to carry Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 20/36Steven Hall Arrest Date: 2/28/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 21/36Derek Hall Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 22/36Kevonte Gorman-Sutton Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): Burglary 1st & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 23/36Charlie Gardner Arrest Date: 2/26/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder of Person Outside Vehicle from Inside the Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 24/36Ken Fluellen Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 25/36Benjamin Dasinger Arrest Date: 3/3/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (2 counts) & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 26/36Jermarcus Crawford Arrest Date: 3/3/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol & Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 27/36Jerry Clayton Arrest Date: 2/27/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude & DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 28/36Jeremy Carter Arrest Date: 2/28/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 29/36Cody Brown Arrest Date: 3/1/18 Charge(s): Pistol Carrying without License Show Caption Hide Caption 30/36Christopher Brown Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court Show Caption Hide Caption 31/36Danfernee Bennett Arrest Date: 2/26/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 32/36Finney Banks Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 33/36Shaheyne Thomas Arrest Date: 3/1/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 34/36Robert Wiley Arrest Date: 3/1/18 Charge(s): Kidnapping 1st, Rape 1st, Robbery 1st, & Sodomy 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 35/36Jackie Wilson Jr. Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): Rape 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 36/36Gene Woods Jr. Arrest Date: 3/2/18 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates February 26th through March 4th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Jubilee Ends Without a Slow Ride to Montgomery Possible Work Requirement For Alabama’s Medi... Complaint Filed Against Super PAC in Senate Race Arrest Made in Christmas Eve Zelda Road Armed Robb...