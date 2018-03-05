Mural to be Painted in Downtown Wetumpka

by Andrew James

If you’ve driven through downtown Wetumpka recently, you may have noticed a mural in the works. Unlike many other murals though, this one is on top of a building.

The mural is Mainstreet Wetumpka’s latest project and is being painted on the Old Lancaster Hotel Building. It depicts the Coosa Riverboat and Lock 31 that was built by the Army Corps of Engineers in the late 1800s on the Coosa River. Shellie Whitfield has been working on the mural for two days and is hopeful to finish it by Thursday.

“Everyday when I get done I go stand on the bridge and I look back at it and I’m so excited cause it’s turning out so well,” she explained.

Mainstreet Wetumpka is also planning another mural in downtown. They plan to start painting the second mural sometime this spring.