Showers & T-storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

Big changes are on the way and it starts with rain then it’s a return to colder temperatures for a few days. A cold front heads south bringing a round of showers and t-storms with it. The rain activity will impact your morning commute. We see the rain departing from west to east throughout the afternoon hours. Most should have an easier trip back home with the rain exiting into Georgia. The sky clears and we settle back into a colder weather pattern. Daytime highs will only manage upper 50s to lower 60s while overnight lows will hover in the mid 30s. We’re probably going to deal with some patchy frost Thursday and Friday morning. Another frontal boundary heads our way for the upcoming weekend. This boundary will help kick off showers and t-storms Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Looks like more cold air spills in behind the front and it’s going to be a chilly start to next week.