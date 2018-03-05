Suspect Convicted for September 2016 Carjacking

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Suspect2_005 (1)

2/2 Suspect_004 (1)



CrimeStoppers recently discovered an unclaimed reward for information that led to the identification of two suspects involved in a 2016 Carjacking Investigation. The tip was received on September 23; one day after CrimeStoppers released video of the suspects.

Crimestoppers normally pays rewards within 30 days of being notified from Law Enforcement partners of an arrest, but sometimes information gets delayed and they aren’t notified until after court dates,” advised CrimeStoppers Director Tony Garrett.

If the tipster wish to claim the cash reward, please call 215-STOP between 9:00 – 3:00 am during the work week. Due to numerous tips received, the tipster must have the code that was originally given that connects them to the tip.

On Monday, February 5, a Montgomery jury convicted Lamario Lockley, 18, for the September 2016 armed robbery and carjacking of a woman at a local restaurant’s drive- thru.

Lockley and a second suspect walked up to the victim on the evening of September 22 2016, as she was ordering food at Popeye’s on Ann Street. They then demanded at gunpoint that she get out of her vehicle. The suspects then fled in the stolen car, which was later found a few blocks away.

No details were available on the second suspect.