Cold Air Heading Southward

by Shane Butler

A clear and much cooler air mass will be settling over the area through the end of this week. High pressure will be over head keeping the sky sunny each day. The clear sky at night will allow temps to cool and we are heading into the low to mid 30s both Thursday and Friday morning. We will probably see some patchy frost Friday morning. Another front moves toward the deep south this weekend. Saturday starts out cool and dry but clouds will roll in and rain follows Saturday evening. Looks like the rain will linger into Sunday but dry and cooler Monday is ahead for next week.