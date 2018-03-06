Golden Apple: Joey Denison

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Pike County School System. With over 30s years of teaching experience, Math Teacher and Coach Joey Denison believes in his teaching method when it comes to educating his students.

“My teaching method is I really just try and get the kids involved with a bunch of examples. I’m a math teacher of course so we want to make sure they are trying to do what I’m trying to do by examples and try and work the problem. Just a lot of trial and error and we just keep continuing to work on problems and repeat the process and just keep working,” says Denison.

Congratulations Mr. Denison! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, Alabama News dot Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.