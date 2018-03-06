Gov. Ivey Announces School Safety Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is creating a school safety council to make recommendations on securing schools in the wake of the deadly shooting in Florida.

Ivey signed the executive order on Tuesday in a press conference.

Ivey said the council will make sure that schools have an updated security response plan as well as plans for sharing information about potential threats. The security plan would require schools to train students and school employees on how to respond to an emergency situation.

Ivey also announced support for legislation that would allow schools to use money from a state technology fund on security measures.

Superintendent Ed Richardson said there is a total of $41 million that could be divided among state school systems for technology and security purchases.

