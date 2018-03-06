Montgomery’s Blackfinn Ameripub Restaurant Closes

by Alabama News Network Staff

The well-known Blackfinn Ameripub restaurant has closed at the Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery.

Suzanna Wasserman, a spokesperson for the Shoppes at EastChase, confirmed Blackfinn’s closure, but no reason for the closing was given.

Blackfinn opened in EastChase three years ago, and was the only location in Alabama. The chain has about 10 other locations, the nearest are in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

The space was previously occupied by LaJolla restaurant, which is now located on Vaughn Road.