Stingray Bay Opens to the Public

by Andrew James

Stingray Bay at the Montgomery Zoo officially opened to the public Tuesday.

The 6,700 gallon saltwater pool is home to two Atlantic Stingrays, 11 Fiddler Rays and many other aquatic animals. Zoo officials plan to bring in more Stingrays in the future. We were there as visitors toured Stingray Bay Tuesday. 9-year-old Bailee Ward was one of the first to see the Stingrays.

“They look kinda cute and they’re really little,” she shared.

“It’s about a seven year project, started fundraising in 2011, broke ground last fall, late last summer and got it finished and ready for the public,” explained Melanie Golson with the Montgomery Zoo.

The next major fundraising project for the zoo will be a Reptile House.