Wet Start to Tuesday, Colder Rest of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

The rain will end during the morning hours, and we have a good chance of seeing some sunshine this afternoon as dry air returns. Today’s high will be in the mid 60s.

MUCH COLDER AIR AHEAD: The cold front will swing through the state late and behind it, a strong north breeze will usher in colder air Wednesday and the rest of the week. On Wednesday the sky will be mainly sunny with a high only in the upper 50s, ten degrees below average for early March in Alabama. We are still projecting early morning lows around 32 degrees early Thursday and Friday mornings and colder spots could see upper 20s. Frost should be possible these mornings as well. Growers beware. Thursday and Friday afternoons will be sunny; the daytime high Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s, followed by a high in the low 60s Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Clouds return to the state Friday night, and Saturday will be cloudy with occasional rain as moist air moves northward. A deep surface low is expected to pass just north of Alabama, and that could set the stage for strong thunderstorms by Saturday night or early Sunday. However, global models continue to show a big mass of storms in the northern Gulf of Mexico, which usually reduces any severe weather threat this far inland. For now it looks like most of the rain will be over by midday Sunday. The high Saturday will be in the upper 60s, but a good chance we won’t get out of the 50s Sunday with a gusty north wind and lingering clouds. Also this weekend, Daylight Saving Time begins as we spring forward and lose that hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday.

MORE BELOW AVERAGE TEMPS NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be well below average for the first half of the week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s we will have the threat of more freezing temperatures during the early morning hours.