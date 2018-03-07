ALDI and Harbor Freight Tools Coming Soon to Prattville

by Jonathan Thomas

As part of the continuing efforts to drive economic development and investment

in Autauga County, the Economic Development Committee of the Prattville Area Chamber of

Commerce and local elected officials announced ALDI and Harbor Freight Tools will be the newest

businesses located at 1825 East Main Street, Prattville in a new retail development owned by Akin

Holdings XI Prattville, LLC.

Will Akin and his team will begin demolition work on the property, formerly known as the Gilmore

Ford facility, to build two free standing buildings for the new tenants. Akin is excited to invest in

Prattville as he helps pave the way to bring new retailers in the community that offer a new and

exciting type of shopping experience for our residents.

“I want to thank the Mayor, City Council, and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce for their

support of this project,” said Will Akin, Owner, Akin Holdings XI Prattville, LLC. “Because of their

partnership, the City of Prattville will soon have the first ALDI in the River Region delivering

premium groceries at prices up to 50% less than the competition and a Harbor Freight Tools,

eliminating the inconvenience of traveling to Montgomery and keeping tax dollars at home in

Prattville to benefit the local economy. It’s refreshing to work with such a pro-business/pro-growth

community.”

The economic development investment made by Akin Holdings XI Prattville, L.L.C. brings a

welcomed addition to an area where retail growth is needed. And proves yet again, Prattville and

Autauga County are Open for Business.

“Sound partnerships are key assets in our community. Progress continues in Prattville as we welcome

ALDI and Harbor Freight Tools as the newest Partners of Prattville,” said Mayor Bill Gillespie. “I

would like to personally thank ALDI and Harbor Freight Tools for their investment and making

Prattville their newest home.”

A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates more the 1,700 U.S. stores in 35

states and is described as a “no-frills grocery shopping experience” that saves shoppers on their

grocery bills. The 23,000-square foot grocery store is the first of its kind to be located in the area.

Harbor Freight Tools, a leading discounted tool retailer in the U.S., will be opening a 15,000-square

foot store on the property. Both retailers plan to be opened by the end of 2018 or the first quarter of

2019 and will be providing jobs for approximately 50 employees combined.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our 21st Harbor Freight Tools store in Alabama and very pleased by the

warm welcome we’ve received in Prattville,” said Eric Smidt, President of Harbor Freight Tools. “At

Harbor Freight, we’re all about delivering high quality tools at ridiculously low prices. We do it by

manufacturing our tools at the same factories as the expensive brands, but we cut out the middle man

and pass the savings on to our customers. We invite everyone in the Prattville area to visit our

upcoming new store on East Main Street and see why if you buy tools anywhere else, you’re

throwing your money away.”