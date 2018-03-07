Cold Snap Underway

by Shane Butler

Here we go into a much colder air mass and this one could have us around the freezing mark Thursday and Friday morning. The clear skies and lighter winds will allow temps to fall into the lower to mid 30 overnight. The colder air will also lead to areas of frost both mornings. You may want to take care of those tender plants. This is a brief cold snap and we’re warming into the 60s by Friday afternoon and even lower 70s by Saturday afternoon. Another cold front heads our way over the weekend and we expect a round of rain to move through here. It looks like the rain holds off until late Saturday and lingers into early Sunday. Rainfall potential will hover around one inch for the weekend rain. We dry out and deal with another cold snap early next week. Thinking you should keep those winter coats handy until further notice.