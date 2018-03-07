Dallas Co. Man on Trial for 2012 Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County man is on trial for murder in the shooting death of a Selma man.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says Jody Baldwin of Sardis shot and killed Dememtrius Johnson back in February of 2012.

“These guys were just standing out talking and an uncle and Jody Baldwin were like ya’ll need to move on, get out and get away from our home and it escalated from there,” said Jackson.

Jackson said Baldwin chased Johnson into a nearby cotton field where he shot Johnson several times killing him.

“Jody Baldwin uncle had one of these AK assault rifles and Jody grabbed it from him and started shooting, shooting at them. They all took off running,” he said.

“The deceased came back to get his car and he was met by Jody Baldwin and several other guys and Jody Baldwin chased him all over the place and then finally unloaded on him and killed him.”

Jackson says he expects the trial to wrap up by the end of the week.

He says Baldwin is facing 20 years to life in prison if convicted by the jury.