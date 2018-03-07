Local Woman Overwhelmed by Brain Surgery Support

by Ellis Eskew



By listening to her, you would never know that Leanna Wallace is facing brain surgery in just a few short weeks.

But life has been rough for her. It all started about 10 years ago when she had strange experiences, what doctors now say were seizures.

“I didn’t convulse on the floor. The other type people are familiar with are just gazing off, not remembering what just happened. I was totally alert, knew where I was, could walk, couldn’t talk. The way that I would know is that I would get déjà vu,” said Wallace.

Doctors found a lesion on Leanna’s brain, made up of cells that weren’t fully formed. While the lesion hasn’t grown since then, her seizures have gotten worse.

“It controls my life because I have to make sure I eat 15 minutes exactly before I take my medicine or I lose my depth perception and my vision completely,” said Wallace.

One big seizure sent her into convulsions and even caused her to fracture her ankle. That’s when doctors decided it was time to do something else.

Next month, surgeons at UAB will remove part of her skull and then monitor her brain for a week all in hopes of stopping the seizures.

Leanna was reluctant to set up a go-fund-me account. But she decided she needed the help.

Within 48 hours she had reached a combined total of donations of 12 thousand dollars.

“And I was just like.. I cried for 2 days. My boss was there and I was like I’m so sorry I don’t know how much work I’m going to get done today!”

She says it’s not about raising the money anymore… It’s about

sharing something else.

“I have never felt so loved as I have this past week. People that don’t even know me have been inspired by this. That is amazing. That is fantastic… And that’s what we’re here for.”

If you would like to help Leanna, click here.