Search Underway for Man Missing Since Monday

by Darryl Hood

Troy Police are searching for a man who has been missing since Monday.

Gary Lee Pergler, 48, was last seen by his neighbors at his residence on Pike County Road 5516.

He is 5’11” tall and weighs 195 pounds and drives a white 2001 Chevrolet Impala with Alabama tag 55BD478.

Anyone who can help police locate Pergler or his car is asked to call the Troy Police

Department at 334-566-0500.